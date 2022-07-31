"About not wrestling anymore" - AEW's Bryan Danielson details concerns after recent injury

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson made his return from an injury that has kept him out since Double or Nothing. He has since had the chance to share the concerns he felt when meeting doctors during his recovery.

The American Dragon has had a tumultuous time throughout his career when it comes to injuries. He even had to retire for a period of time, making it seem impossible for him to make a return to the wrestling ring. Alas, a reign with the WWE title, another WrestleMania main event and a shocking switch to AEW has filled his career's second chapter.

After a steaming run that saw classics against Kenny Omega, Eddie Kingston, Hangman Page, and Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson has been shelved since Double or Nothing. The four-time WWE Champion sat down with Renee Paquette for an episode of The Sessions at Starrcast V, where he discussed his own concerns given his history:

"It's interesting, this last one, he said 'after you start feeling better, we're going to have to have a serious talk about your long-term health.' I thought what that meant was, 'after you feel better I'm going to talk to you about not wrestling anymore.' Then my brain scans came back so goddamn good that not a single person could say anything about it." (H/T Fightful)

Bryan Danielson may have returned to AEW this past week, but, however, he failed to secure a victory after an interference from Jake Hager allowed Daniel Garcia to win the match via submission.

The AEW Star also discussed the steps he takes to maintain his health

During the same interview, Danielson also discussed what he does to maintain his wellbeing. He explained that he goes out of the ordinary to maintain his brain's health.

"I do put a lot of work and effort into keeping my brain healthy and doing things outside of normal stuff to keep my brain healthy. I think that's paying dividends a little bit."

He then later stated that he makes use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a method said to be used by the military yet unapproved by the FDA as of yet. Bryan conceded that it has been a long process, having had 100 sessions in an hour and a half at a time.

The American Dragon has been an essential aspect of AEW programming throughout 2022, having turned a brief rivalry with Jon Moxley into the dominant Blackpool Combat Club faction.

What do you think is next for Bryan Danielson? Sound off in the comment section below.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far