AEW achieved a staggering number with Revolution 2024

New details have to come to light about AEW Revolution 2024.

AEW Revolution 2024 was one of the most anticipated shows in the promotion's history due to it being the destination of Sting's last match. The bout was the centerpiece of the event and was heavily promoted by the company. Sting and Darby Allin defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks, with the anticipation behind the show and the match translating into good ticket sales.

According to Wrestlenomics, AEW Revolution 2024 grossed over $1 million in revenue. The exact gross revenue is $1,025,829.50. After taxes and other fees, the net revenue comes out to be $951,417.17. The high ticket sales mean that it is one of the highest-grossing PPVs in the company's history. It joins a prestigious list featuring Double or Nothing 2022, All Out 2022, Full Gear 2022, AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023, and All In 2023. So far, All In 2023 remains the largest gate in the promotion's history with $10 million.

In total 16,118 tickets were sold for the event out of which 13,950 were scanned for use.

Sting sent a heartfelt message to AEW President Tony Khan after Revolution 2024

Ever since Sting joined AEW, he was involved in some major matches and faced some of the company's top stars. He remained unbeaten throughout his career at All Elite Wrestling and even retired with a perfect record.

Following his retirement match, Sting took to social media to thank Tony Khan for everything he's done.

"Still on cloud nine from last Sunday. But it would not have been possible without @TonyKhan. Thank you for the last three-plus years, for your friendship… for everything. Thank you Tony!" Sting shared.

It remains to be seen if The Icon will return to AEW in a different role to help out the promotion.

