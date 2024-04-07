AEW All In footage to air might have proof what CM Punk said was false - Reports

Latest reports claim that the AEW All In backstage footage might have some proof that what CM Punk recently said was false.

At AEW All In 2023 Pay-Per-View, CM Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry, which resulted in him getting fired from the company. Punk then went on The MMA Hour recently and took massive shots on AEW and Tony Khan. This didn't sit well with the AEW boss, and in an attempt to retaliate, AEW announced that they would be releasing the unseen footage from the backstage incident at AEW All In.

Brian Alvarez confirmed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW was definitely going to air the CM Punk footage from All In. Dave Meltzer then added that they could be airing it because there might be proof that what Punk said was not true.

"I will presume this is only airing because there is proof that what Punk said wasn't true. And also, it is the footage that kind of .... The people who saw this footage, and one of them was a friend of Punk's, Bryan Danielson. And a couple of them were different people in the company and one of them was a legal group, that's watched the footage that was not even affiliated with AEW at all. There was an internal, one that was affiiliated wth AEW, and the next one was not, and they all watched the footage, and they all recommended that Punk be fired." [From 01:10 to 01:50]

CM Punk commented on The Bloodline's win at WrestleMania 40

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns. After an exciting contest, The Bloodline came out on top.

Following the match, CM Punk spoke to ESPN to say he was reliving a nightmare he experienced 10 years ago.

"Deja vu all over again. I'm reliving a nightmare that I experienced firsthand about 10 years ago. And now our buddy Cody Rhodes is going through it. I didn't get a chance to wrestle the next night. Cody does. It's got to be all about redemption but because of the way it went down tonight, tomorrow night's match, Cody vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title, is Bloodline Rules."

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will go ahead and finally release the actual footage from AEW All In.

