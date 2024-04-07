CM Punk sends a message after The Bloodline defeats Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL

CM Punk has shared his thoughts on The Bloodline's win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

The Rock and Roman Reigns were victorious over Rhodes and Rollins tonight. Tomorrow's main event will be contested under Bloodline Rules and trouble is brewing for The American Nightmare.

CM Punk spoke with ESPN following 'Mania Night One and had the following to say about The Bloodline's win:

"Deja vu all over again. I'm reliving a nightmare that I experienced firsthand about 10 years ago. And now our buddy Cody Rhodes is going through it. I didn't get a chance to wrestle the next night. Cody does. It's got to be all about redemption but because of the way it went down tonight, tomorrow night's match, Cody vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title, is Bloodline Rules." [0:37 - 1:00]

Roman Reigns now has a massive advantage over Rhodes on Night Two of 'Mania. The Bloodline will make sure Rhodes doesn't leave WrestleMania with Reigns' belt.

Many fans are speculating that The American Nightmare will have a surprise backup to even the odds against The Bloodline on Night Two, with John Cena and Stone Cold's names being thrown around.

