AEW All In opponents for Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Blackpool Combat Club revealed in new rumored match card

With AEW All In just over the horizon, there are many rumors going around about the possible matches yet to be announced.

The All In event, which is set to take place at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK, is inching closer with each passing day. As of now, no matches have been announced apart from the main event, which will be MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, as made official on Dynamite 200.

Meanwhile, fans are constantly wondering what other matches could be on the card. According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was a rumored match card out for the Wembley show, and the following matches apart from the main event were mentioned in it:

FTR vs. The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs. Konusuke Takeshita

Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, and TBA

The report also stated the following:

"Kota Ibushi had indicated being on the show but wouldn’t fit in unless it was teaming with Omega. Takeshita & Jericho have been put together as a team. Anything involving Kingston or Ospreay, or anyone else from New Japan, would likely not be announced until 8/16."

What other matches are reportedly being discussed for AEW All In?

All In is expected to be one of the greatest wrestling shows of all time in terms of attendance and gate records. So it must feature the best matches with the best available talents. Apart from the announced main event and the rumored match card, here is what WON reported about the rest of the card:

"I could see something with Sting & Darby Allin with Nick Wayne or Keith Lee against A.R. Fox & Swerve Strickland and someone else from Mogul Affiliates. Hikaru Shida could defend against Saraya being in London or a multi-person match. And keep in mind they still have to have a PPV card for Chicago the next week. Obviously C.M. Punk would be in a top match, with Samoa Joe, Ricky Starks and Jay White seemingly being the top possibilities."

FigureFeast 🌮 @FigureFeast #AEWALLIN Dream Card



Britt vs Saraya

Omega v Takeshita

Women's World

Storm v Hayter

International OC v Mox

PAC v Claudio v Hangman

AEW World Tag

FTR v Aussie Open v Youngbucks

Coffin Match Swerve v Darby

World - Cole v MJF

The Acclaimed v BC Gold

Punk v Starks



Moreover, the report also suggested that Jeff Jarret could square off against Grado on the big stage, especially after their recent altercation. Overall, fans should stay tuned for all the further updates and official announcements for the show.

