AEW allegedly gave former WWE personality a “severance package” but took it back

AEW allegedly gave a former WWE personality a severance package but took it back in strange circumstances. This will make Tony Khan look bad in the eyes of some people.

The name in question is Kevin Kelly. The 57-year-old is a well-known commentator who worked in WWE during the Attitude Era from 1996 to 2003. After that, he moved to the independent scene and also worked with Ring of Honor.

Kelly joined AEW on June 17, 2023, and was let go in dubious circumstances on March 8, 2024. While speaking on The Refin’ It Up podcast, he revealed he was given a severance package but had it taken back as he did not sign a form.

“And of course, they fired me and it was real just sh*tty and picky. They gave me a what do you call it? A little severance package. Very little. Then they took it back. They put it into my account and then a couple of days later, they took it back, because I didn’t sign some form or something like that. So, it’ll all come out eventually, and when the time is right, I can say, okay, here’s all the things that happened: A, B, C, D and E. Here’s times that it happened and here’s the reason why we’re doing what we’re doing.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Reported reason why former WWE personality Kevin Kelly was fired from AEW

Kevin Kelly was a regular fixture on AEW Collision and would call the play every Saturday alongside Nigel McGuinness and Jim Ross. However, things went sour after he was involved in somewhat of an ugly scene regarding his social media activity.

PWTorch first reported that Kelly was terminated from his role as a commentator on Collision because of his social media activity against fellow announcer Ian Riccaboni. The report, which came out immediately after Kelly's firing, also pointed out his performance.

It claimed that he was being sub-par, which also played a big part in his firing from AEW. Kelly has since revealed that he will take legal action against his former employers.

