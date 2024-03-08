BREAKING: AEW reportedly fires former WWE personality over social media posts

A former veteran WWE announcer has reportedly been fired by AEW over his recent social media posts along with his seemingly subpar performance on commentary.

The former WWE personality in question is Kevin Kelly. Kevin is best known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion decades ago. He was recently signed with AEW, where he served as a commentator on Collision. However, it seems Kelly is reportedly no longer part of Tony Khan's promotion.

According to the latest report from PWTorch, Kevin Kelly has been terminated from the Jacksonville-based promotion. The decision was made following his recent social media posts against fellow announcer Ian Riccaboni, who is currently a part of the broadcast team in Ring of Honor, which is also owned by Tony Khan.

Furthermore, the report also stated that Kelly's subpar performance as a play-by-play commentator also played a part in his termination. Kevin is likely to be replaced by Tony Schiavone as the play-by-play host of Collision from now on.

It remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE announcer and whether he will be seen at a major wrestling promotion soon.

Do you think AEW did the right thing by firing Kevin Kelly? Sound off using the discuss button.

