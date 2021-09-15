AEW announce Chicago return; Dates revealed

AEW announced that Rampage and Dynamite will be headed to Chicago once again in two months on the eve of Thanksgiving. The exact date was revealed to be November 24.

Wintrust Arena will host both Rampage and Dynamite that week as AEW returns to CM Punk's hometown. Many recent AEW shows have taken place in Chicago, including the critically acclaimed All Out pay-per-view, which was held at the NOW Arena.

The United Center in Chicago hosted AEW Rampage: The First Dance that saw the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling. AEW continued to book shows in Chicago as not just All Out, but the entire All Out week took place in Chicago in the company's hottest and most successful period yet.

The episode of AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati after All Out was the second most watched edition of all time, second only to the debut show. The 18-49 demo ratings ended up beating WWE RAW's for the same week for the first time ever.

What can we expect on AEW Dynamite this week?

AEW Dynamite will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Wednesday. Three matches and another two segments have been advertised for the show so far.

Jade Cargill will look to maintain her unbeaten streak in AEW when she faces off against 'Legit' Leyla Hirsch while Darby Allin and Shawn Spears will lock horns in a grudge match that has seen tensions rise between Sting and Tully Blanchard.

Adam Cole's in-ring debut in AEW is the biggest match announced yet as he takes on The Elite Hunter, Frankie Kazarian. CM Punk was announced as a guest color commentator and Bryan Danielson will confront AEW world champion Kenny Omega after laying out a challenge to the Best Bout Machine last week.

There are plenty of talking points going into Wednesday night and it remains to be seen if AEW can maintain its hot streak off-late.

