AEW announcer reveals how the news of Brodie Lee's passing was informed to everyone in the company

AEW wrestler Brodie Lee, unfortunately, passed away last week at the age of 41. On the latest episode of the What Happened When podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how everyone in the company was informed about the untimely passing of Brodie Lee. He stated that there was a company-wide zoom call where everyone in AEW was told about the tragic incident.

"I think everybody did a great job keeping it close to the vest as the old cliché goes. We all knew it didn't look good but we were all hoping he would kick out. The day that he passed away, we received an email that we were going to have a company wide zoom call in 30 minutes and I knew that if we were going to have a zoom call that quickly, something was bad. So, they told us about that."

This week's AEW Dynamite will celebrate the life and career of Brodie Lee

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that this week's edition of AEW Dynamite will be a tribute show to the late Brodie Lee.

"This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we'll celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Mr. Brodie Lee) with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie (-1) & Nolan."

Following special matches have been announced to take place on this week's show.

Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and 10 vs. Team Taz

The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. MFJ, Santana, and Ortiz

Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Penelope Ford

Lance Archer, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade

Earlier this week, we saw several WWE Superstars pay tribute to Brodie Lee in their own way on Monday Night RAW. AEW Dynamite this week will surely be a special episode.