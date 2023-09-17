AEW announces blockbuster return of 6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

AEW has just announced that WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) will be making his in-ring return next week on Collision.

Over a month ago, RVD shocked the world when he made his AEW debut. He then immediately intrigued everyone by announcing his in-ring debut for the promotion set for a week later, as he challenged Jack Perry for his FTW Championship.

To the surprise of many, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was not only in excellent condition, but at his current age, he could still perform his ususal move-set at the highest level, one that required great athleticism and stamina.

Moments before the main event, the commentators usually do a run-down of the matches and segments to look forward to for next week. They announced that Rob Van Dam would be returning to AEW, for in-ring competition in his home state, on the next episode of Collision. His opponent has not yet been revealed.

The Hall of Famer has gotten to share the ring with several icons in the industry and has achieved a lot throughout his decades-long career.

