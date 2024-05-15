AEW announces brand new non-wrestling show; details revealed

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), on Wednesday (May 15), announced a chat show titled ''Meal and a Match.'' Ever since the company's launch in 2019, the Tony Khan-led top brass have been focused on expanding at a rapid pace.

Immediately after the company's launch in 2019, the Jacksonville-based promotion announced a show called AEW Dark, which was aired on the company's YouTube channel. The show featured stars who didn't get screen time on Wednesday Night Dynamite. Over the years, the company added two more shows to its lineup, Rampage and Collision.

The promotion's official Twitter/X handle announced a talk show in collaboration with TBS on Wednesday (May 15). The chat show is titled "Meal and a Match,'' and will air on TBS' YouTube channel every Friday at 2 pm EST. The maiden episode will air on May 17, 2024.

The show will be hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City, and its very first guest will be former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston. The former champion will be in action on the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view

Potential update on AEW's new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery

Ever since the launch of All Elite Wrestling, the company has been in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring professional wrestling to the masses. However, it looks like the current deal between the two parties is approaching its expiry date.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery and All Elite Wrestling have not yet reached a new deal. However, it looks like both companies are still in the middle of hatching out a new deal that could come to fruition in the fall or summer of this year.

It remains to be seen if both All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery will be able to come to terms on a new deal soon. Meanwhile, the Tony Khan-led Jacksonville-based promotion will present the sixth edition of Double or Nothing later this month.

The marquee pay-per-view will see Swerve Strickland defend his AEW World Title against former world champion Christian Cage and former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone make her in-ring debut in the promotion. Mone will lock horns with TBS Champion Willow Nightingale for the title.

Additionally, the PPV will also feature an Anarchy in The Arena Match between Team Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) and Team AEW (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston).