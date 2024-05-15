Potential update on AEW's new deal with WBD - Reports

AEW and WBD have been in a partnership since the inception of the promotion. That deal is soon coming to an end, and an update regarding the future of their collaboration has been seemingly revealed.

There was concern as the sides had not yet worked out a new deal. With WBD set to hold its annual Upfront Advertising Sales presentation tomorrow morning, there was speculation that no announcement regarding AEW would be made as nothing was in place yet.

According to Fightful, a new deal has not been reached, and the promotion will most likely not be mentioned during the event. However, the announcement of a new agreement is still in the works, and the summer or fall of this year is a more probable time for this.

There have also been talks about a new program between the two, and this would not be a reality series. WBD has also expressed interest in adding pay-per-views of the Tony Khan-led promotion to their MAX platform, and with WBD placing heavy importance on it, this could factor into the new deal.

AEW Collision ratings took a big hit this week

Over the past weekend, Collision was aired on TBS instead of TNT as the NHL playoffs were broadcast.

This resulted in the show taking a hit in viewership and ratings. The show was only able to generate a viewership of 378,000 on average, which was down almost 40% from the previous edition. In the key 18-49 demographic, it dropped down from 0.21 to only 0.12.

Despite having top stars Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, and Adam Copeland on the show, this did not yield great results in the statistics for viewership.

Despite decent pay-per-view success, the promotion's weekly shows have not garnered great numbers. It remains to be seen what a potential new deal with WBD could do for AEW.

