Groundbreaking AEW announcement not expected to happen - Reports

AEW is less than two weeks away from its annual marquee event, Double Or Nothing. One of the biggest pro wrestling stories of this year and one of the biggest in company history has been rumored for a long time now, but the latest backstage update is unfortunate.

All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery are expected to announce a new media rights deal at some point this year. A potential financial increase would be huge for AEW, allowing them to turn a profit and make things a bit easier as they move forward into the next few years. Tony Khan recently touted AEW's "very close" relationship with the network and expressed excitement for what's next.

WBD is scheduled to hold its TV Upfronts presentation on Wednesday at 10 am ET from The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Network officials do have plans to mention AEW, according to PWInsider, but the belief is that the two sides have not locked in a new media rights deal.

Therefore, it was noted that there likely will not be any kind of media rights announcement tomorrow. There's a feeling within the TV industry that WBD will be losing the NBA broadcasting rights to NBC Universal. If true, this would theoretically allow WBD to spend more money on its pro wrestling partner.

Khan and the network have had a good working relationship, and Dynamite is still one of the top cable shows each week, so it's believed that WBD would stay in business with the young promotion. Regarding ROH, Khan has said there is interest from other networks.

AEW's current deal for Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision is set to expire on December 31, 2024. The two sides are still in the exclusive negotiating period, which prevents Khan from approaching another potential partner.

AEW Dynamite updated line-up for Wednesday

All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite will debut at the Angel of the Winds arena in Everett, Washington this Wednesday night as the countdown to Double Or Nothing continues. Five matches and four segments have been announced for this week's Wednesday Night Show.

Hook will return to address Chris Jericho, and there will be a face-off between Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay ahead of the International Championship match at the pay-per-view. Adam Copeland will call out Malakai Black to likely confirm their Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match for the TNT Championship.

After a big rumor dropped this week, Mercedes Moné and Willow Nightingale will sign the contract to make their TBS Championship match official on Dynamite. Two Eliminator matches will also take place on Wednesday, World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels, plus World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage.

Women's World Champion Toni Storm will wrestle Harley Cameron in a non-title Grudge Match, and a big tag team bout will see Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb face IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Finally, Kazuchika Okada will defend the Continental Championship against Dax Harwood.

