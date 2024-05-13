Former champion says she "overheard" a major rumor about Mercedes Moné turning true in AEW

All Elite Wrestling is set to feature the in-ring debut of Mercedes Moné at AEW Double Or Nothing on 26 May. Amid rumors and speculation surrounding the match, a top star in the company has just revealed what may be a major spoiler for the show.

AEW Double Or Nothing will see Moné challenge Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship, and former Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa had her say in the matter as well.

There is history between Moné and Nightingale as the former has not wrestled since suffering an ankle injury in her first match with the latter, which came on May 21, 2023, at NJPW Strong Resurgence, to crown the inaugural Strong Women's Champion with Nightangle winning the encounter.

Moné ended up saving Willow from a double-team attack on the night of her All Elite Wrestling debut. Since then there has been a lot of chatter about the TBS Championship potentially headlining Double Or Nothing, and the challenger called on fans to help persuade Tony Khan this week.

Thunder Rosa, who has played a role in this storyline, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and teased Moné vs. Nightingale as the pay-per-view's main event later this month.

"I'm pretty sure they're gonna create other stuff [to] make this match matter even more. I overheard, and read in some places, that they might make [it] a main event match [which is understandable because of Moné's credibility] and where she comes from. I think she's paid her dues many different places," Thunder Rosa said. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Thunder recently made a surprising confession about Moné. She and the former WWE Superstar have never wrestled, but Rosa has had one singles bout with Nightingale at The Dark: Elevation tapings on April 22, 2021, which saw Rosa get a win over the current AEW TBS Champion.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 updated line-up

AEW's sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 26.

While there are currently five matches announced for Double Or Nothing as of this writing, more matches are set to be finalized on this week's penultimate television shows. The current line-up (subject to change) looks like this:

TBS Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné

International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay

Women's World Champion Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb

World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage

Anarchy In The Arena match: Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Eddie Kingston

Kingston's status is up in the air due to an injury. AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match is expected to be confirmed soon as well.

