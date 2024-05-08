Mercedes Moné urges fans to make big demand to Tony Khan - "Don't make me do all the work"

AEW fans are waiting patiently for the in-ring debut of Mercedes Moné. In anticipation of her first match, the multi-time champion has just called on fans to reach out to Tony Khan with a big demand

The former Sasha Banks made her official AEW debut appearance in mid-March, but has not wrestled yet as she's still recovering from an ankle injury. Moné will finally lock up inside the All Elite ring at Double Or Nothing on May 26 as she challenges Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship. There has been a lot of social media chatter with fans making the case for why they think Mercedes vs. Willow should be the main event, but that's a decision to be made by AEW President Tony Khan.

A fan on X tweeted at Moné this week and advised her to tell Khan that she and Nightingale need to headline Double Or Nothing. The CEO responded and called on fans to help persuade the real-life AEW CEO.

"Don't make me do all the work. yoU tell him," Mercedes Moné wrote back to the fan.

Khan has not responded to the exchange as of this writing. For what it's worth, Mercedes Moné has not been announced for tonight's Dynamite, and she is not advertised locally. However, AEW does have Moné listed for next week's Dynamite in Everett, WA.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 line-up with the debut of Mercedes Moné

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 26 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Two women's division matches have been announced as of now. Willow Nightingale will defend the TBS Championship against Mercedes Moné, while World Women's Champion Toni Storm will defend against Serena Deeb.

There are also two big men's division title matches confirmed for DoN going into Dynamite. Will Ospreay will challenge Roderick Strong for the International Championship, while Swerve Strickland will defend the World Championship against Christian Cage.

There will likely be more matches confirmed for Double Or Nothing on tonight's Dynamite. A major multi-man gimmick match has been rumored.