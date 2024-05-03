Adam Copeland could have a dream match with former WWE star at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 - Reports

AEW is gearing up for its biggest Pay-Per-View of the year. Double or Nothing is the company's marquee event, and the word now is that a few major matches are expected to take place, including a dream match featuring Adam Copeland and former WWE NXT Champion Malakai Black.

AEW's sixth annual Double or Nothing event will take place on Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Memorial Day Weekend extravaganza will feature the in-ring debut of Mercedes Moné and Swerve Strickland's first major Pay-Per-View title defense.

Adam Copeland has feuded with The House of Black for several weeks now. He awkwardly retained his TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews on this week's Dynamite and will defend it against Brody King next Wednesday. The obvious speculation is for a Copeland vs. Malakai Black match to take place soon, and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that this title match will be on the Double or Nothing card.

There's no word yet on whether officials will add Black's House Rules stipulation to the match, but it would fit with the recent creative aspects of the feud. This would be the first-ever singles match between the former WWE Superstars.

The previous Double or Nothing events have featured signature matches like the Anarchy in the Arena and Stadium Stampede. The new report on Double or Nothing plans indicates that there could be a multi-man tag team match, perhaps with The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry in some capacity, going against FTR and two others.

The obvious fan speculation is that Okada would defend his Continental Championship against Samoa Joe, while The Bucks and Perry might team up against FTR and Hangman Page. It should be noted that none of these matches have been confirmed yet.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth annual Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View on Sunday, May 26 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena near Las Vegas.

There are four matches confirmed for Double or Nothing as of this writing. The card will likely be updated after Saturday's Collision episode.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Double or Nothing coverage and all the breaking AEW news. Below is the updated line-up:

Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends against Serena Deeb

International Champion Roderick Strong defends vs. Will Ospreay

TBS Champion Willow Nightingale defends against the debuting Mercedes Moné

World Champion Swerve Strickland defends against Christian Cage

