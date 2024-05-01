Former WWE Superstar vows to dethrone AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has had a fantastic run in AEW. He won the TNT Championship after putting Christian Cage through wrestling carnage on an episode of Dynamite in an I Quit match. He is also hosting The Cope Open, where he locks horns with different wrestlers in the ring. While all that is happening, Copeland has now captured the interest of a former WWE Superstar.

That wrestler is Malakai Black, who has started a feud with Copeland. It all began on a recent episode of Dynamite, where the former WWE Champion defeated Matt Cardona but was attacked by Black and Buddy Matthews.

The assault wasn't successful, as Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe came out to ward off the attack. Later, the trio challenged The House of Black to a match at Dynasty, which the heel faction won.

Now, Black has posted an image to his social account with an ominous caption that seemingly targets the trio.

“the End reign..” he posted.

Adam Copeland reveals the brains behind his iconic WrestleDream vignette

Copeland debuted in AEW at WrestleDream, and the vignette accompanying his entry into the arena has garnered a positive response. The video had him drive a muscle car through the streets of Seattle, and the entire vibe was straight out of an action movie of the eighties. In an interview, The Rated-R Superstar revealed the mind behind that vignette to be Darby Allin.

"It was a crazy day, you know, I had been kind of sequestered out in Everett just hiding out, just getting Doordash and just waiting, you know, wanting to get moving on it, you know? I had flown in and I met up with Darby (Allin) and we just, with John Carlo, we just started Guerilla, filming this idea, this treatment that I had. I had heard Darby was the guy for that, so I just cold-called him, said 'Hey Darb, man nice to meet you, I'm coming to the company, and can you get me a muscle car?'" Adam Copeland said.

Adam Copeland has been putting out some intense matches in AEW. His 'I Quit' match at Dynamite against Christian Cage, which had him win the TNT Championship, is a fan favorite.