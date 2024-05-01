Adam 'Edge' Copeland reveals mastermind behind his iconic AEW entrance vignette

Adam 'Edge' Copeland recently talked about his debut at WrestleDream back in October last year, and how a major AEW star played a big role in making his iconic entrance vignette possible. This would be Darby Allin.

At WrestleDream last year, The Rated-R Superstar came out to save Sting and Darby Allin from Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. Before he made his entrance, a vignette played which showed him driving a muscle car around the streets, and once this ended, his iconic theme song played out in the arena.

In his recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted with Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington, Copeland talked about the preparations for his debut. He revealed that just before filming, he had an idea for the vignette and was told Darby Allin could help, so he called him up and this became the first time they talked and worked with one another.

"It was a crazy day, you know, I had been kind of sequestered out in Everett just hiding out, just getting Doordash and just waiting, you know, wanting to get moving on it, you know? I had flown in and I met up with Darby (Allin) and we just, with John Carlo, we just started Guerilla, filming this idea, this treatment that I had. I had heard Darby was the guy for that, so I just cold-called him, said 'Hey Darb, man nice to meet you, I'm coming to the company, and can you get me a muscle car?'"

Adam Copeland talked about beginning his time in AEW with a blank slate

The WWE Hall of Famer recently got to talk about his run in AEW so far and how it has nothing been short of exciting for him.

In his appearance in Swerve Strickland's Swerve City podcast, Adam mentioned how coming into AEW, he had a blank slate, and seeing as he'd never worked with 98% of the roster, this was exciting for him.

He talked about how he'd been all over the place, facing several major stars and this had been enjoyable for him.

"It's a blank slate, right and that was the massively exciting part for me to coming over to AEW, and that's not a knock on WWE at all. It's just, what else? Man, over there [in AEW], like 98% of the people over there I've never worked [with]. That's super exciting. That's challenging. That's a blank canvas. That's a blank slate to just try and create, so I look at, it's like okay Suzuki one week, Penta another week, Cardona another week and just all over the place, which is so fun." [43:45 - 44:20]

At this point, his AEW run has just started and Adam 'Edge' Copeland could continue to add to the list of stars across the industry he has shared the ring with.