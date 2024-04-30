Adam 'Edge' Copeland reveals one major reason why he chose AEW: "That's not a knock on WWE"

Adam 'Edge' Copeland recently revealed why he chose to jump ship to AEW.

Adam 'Edge' Copeland kicked off his wrestling career with WWE. He joined the promotion in 1996 and stayed in the company until 2023. After his contract expired in September last year, he didn't re-sign with the promotion. Later he joined AEW in October of the same year.

The Rated-R Superstar was the special guest on the latest episode of the Swerve City Podcast. While speaking in the interview, he disclosed the reason why he chose to leave WWE and join AEW.

He stated that he wanted to work with people he had never worked with before and AEW was the perfect platform to find new opponents to wrestle. He said:

"It's a blank slate right and that was the massively exciting part for me to coming over to AEW and that's not a knock on WWE at all. It's just what else? Man, over there [in AEW] like 98% of the people over there I've never worked [with]. That's super exciting. That's challenging. That's a blank canvas. That's a blank slate to just try and create so I look at, it's like okay Suzuki one week, Penta another week, Cardona another week and just all over the place which is so fun." [43:45 - 44:20]

Adam 'Edge' Copeland waited too long for WWE push, says Jim Ross

Adam 'Edge' Copeland started his WWE journey by setting foot into the tag team competition. For three years, he teamed up with Christian Cage and took over the division. In 2001 he was pushed into singles competition.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stated that his WWE push should have come sooner, because he had the talent and skills to lead the singles division.

"Edge obviously was well deserving and overdue for that type of positioning you know because he had been known for so long, he and Christian as a tag team so they can't live on their laurels. They could not live on the laurels of the TLC matches forever and I'm not discounting they are some of my favorite things I've ever seen."

Copeland is working as a singles competitor in AEW. He is the reigning TNT Champion and is set to defend his championship on Dynamite this week against a House of Black member.