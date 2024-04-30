WWE waited too long to position Adam 'Edge' Copeland as a major star, according to veteran

Wrestling veteran feels WWE should've pushed Adam 'Edge' Copeland into the limelight sooner.

The Rated R Superstar joined the Stamford-based promotion around the mid-90s. He primarily started his run by teaming up with Christian Cage and competed in the tag team division for around three years. He emerged as a singles competitor in mid-2001. The 11-time world champion is one of the most decorated stars in the business. However, legendary announcer Jim Ross thinks WWE could have pushed the star sooner.

While speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about how WWE overlooked Adam Copeland for a long time while trying to find superstars to put into the spotlight. He said Edge deserved to be taken out of tag team competition and pushed into singles competition sooner in the promotion.

"Edge obviously was well deserving and overdue for that type of positioning you know because he had been known for so long, he and Christian as a tag team so they can't live on their laurels. They could not live on the laurels of the TLC matches forever and I'm not discounting they are some of my favorite things I've ever seen."

Adam 'Edge' Copeland set to put his title on the line on Dynamite

This week's Dynamite will take place on May 1 in Winnipeg and feature another edition of the Cope Open Challenge. Once again Adam 'Edge' Copeland will put his belt on the line against one of the AEW roster stars.

Copeland laid out the challenge and House of Black accepted it in a backstage promo. This means the TNT Champion will face one of the House of Black members (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) on Dynamite this week.

The Ultimate Opportunist's opponent will be revealed seconds before the match starts. It could be any of the three members but from the promo, it seemed like it could be Buddy Matthews.