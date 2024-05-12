Top AEW star needed assistance, seen walking with a bad limp backstage after match - Reports

AEW is faced with an unfortunate situation going into its sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. New details have just been revealed on the status and health of a top star.

Eddie Kingston was forced to drop the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship at Saturday's New Japan Resurgence event. He was defeated by Gabriel Kidd in a No Rope Last Man Standing match and also suffered a leg injury in that same match. There was an angle with The New Elite after the bout.

Kingston was banged up after the match and was hurt to some extent on the table suplex spot. Fightful Select added that the 42-year-old needed assistance after the match but was able to walk backstage with a bad limp.

Expand Tweet

There's no word yet on the severity of the injury, but it has been confirmed that Kingston was suffering from a legitimate injury after the show. Kingston has not publicly commented on the injury or his immediate future as of this writing.

Eddie Kingston still listed for AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW's marquee pay-per-view Double Or Nothing is set to take place later this month in Las Vegas, but Eddie Kingston's status is now up in the air.

The Mad King was set to compete in the brutal Anarchy In The Arena match as a member of Team AEW with Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Bryan Danielson. Their opponents are The New Elite - Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson.

As of this writing, the company is still advertising Kingston for Anarchy In The Arena, but it's possible that this will change as his injury is evaluated this week, perhaps before Dynamite on Wednesday.

Kingston's last All Elite match came at the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. He teamed with Adam Copeland and Mark Briscoe for a trios loss to The House of Black.

Before last night's loss to Kidd, Kingston's last singles match was the loss to Briscoe at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 5, where he dropped the ROH World Championship. The Ring of Honor defeat came less than three weeks after he dropped the Continental Championship to Okada on AEW Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback