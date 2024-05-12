Top AEW star legitimately hurt during match, uncertainty over future - Reports

An AEW star suffered a legitimate injury during his match recently. His immediate future remains uncertain at this time.

Eddie Kingston has been one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster. He had one of the best years of his professional career when he won the Continental Crown, ROH World Championship, and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. Although he lost all his titles recently, Kingston is still great in the ring.

Recently, Eddie Kingston faced off against Gabe Kidd in a NJPW Strong Openweight Championship No Rope Last Man Standing match. During the closing moments of the match, Kidd hit a suplex on Kingston off the apron and the latter's leg hit the barricade hard. Bryan Alvarez revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Kingston was legitimately hurt.

"So when Eddie took that suplex, he took a suplex off the apron, and Gabe Kidd in their match. It was no rope. No holds barred. Last Man Standing: You could only win by knockout. And the end of the match, there was a table set up between the ring and the guardrail and Gabe Kidd, they were handcuffed together, Kidd gives him a suplex off the apron. And if you watch it, at his leg, hit that barricade so hard,” Alvarez said.

He continued to describe the injury picked up by Kingston in the match against Kidd:

“It goes bam and just shoots back the other way. And he immediately grabbed his leg. And that's the finish. And Eddie has been down for a long time. I mean, minutes on, and he's there, and the referees come out, and there are people out talking to him, and he is not moving. And so, you know, at first, I was like, 'Oh, man, this ain't good.' Finally, Jack Perry starts coming out on the ramp. And Eddie manages to get into the ring. He does stand up, and then the Young Bucks show up, and they jump in from behind. And they all stump him down. They give him a beating. They give him the BTE [EVP] Trigger." [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Eddie Kingston was set to compete at AEW Double or Nothing

A couple of weeks ago, Jack Perry did the unthinkable when he attacked Tony Khan after being reinstated. To make matters worse, The Elite came out to the ring and The Young Bucks hit the Meltzer Driver on their boss.

A few weeks later, Kenny Omega who was good friends with The Young Bucks addressed their actions on Dynamite but this resulted in him also being subject to an EVP Trigger. This past week on Dynamite, Omega announced that The Elite and Perry would face Team AEW in an Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing.

It was also revealed that FTR, Eddie Kingston, and Bryan Danielson will be on Team AEW for the match. However, with Kingston suffering a legitimate injury, his status for this match remains a big question mark.

It remains to be seen if Eddie Kingston will be cleared to compete in this match at Double or Nothing or whether Team AEW will require a replacement for Kingston.

