The Elite break silence after brutal attack on AEW star: "You are about to lose everything"

The Elite has finally explained their actions after ambushing AEW star Eddie Kingston at NJPW Resurgence.

The Mad King lost his Strong Openweight Championship after a hard-hitting battle against Gabe Kidd. After the match, Jack Perry and The Young Bucks took out Eddie Kingston. The 42-year-old is set to join forces with Bryan Danielson and FTR to take on The Elite (Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, Nicholas & Matthew Jackson) in an Anarchy in the Arena Match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

On their official account on X (fka Twitter), All Elite Wrestling posted an exclusive clip of Jack Perry and The Young Bucks addressing their actions at NJPW Resurgence.

"Surprise Eddie, it's been a minute. You threw your head in with the wrong team on Wednesday night and I was surprised because Eddie Kingston's a real one. Everyone knows that Eddie Kingston tells it how it is right? But you sure didn't hesitate to jump in bed with a bunch of fakes who pretend to represent what AEW is about. You just paid for that right now and you're gonna pay again next Wednesday night and at Double or Nothing. You're gonna pay again and again until The Elite decides that your debt is paid because we all have to sacrifice, Eddie, and you are about to lose everything." [00:00-00:50]

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell reacts to The Elite betraying Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite

A couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega made his return to TV after being absent due to his unfortunate diagnosis of diverticulitis. During his return segment, Omega was shockingly ambushed by Jack Perry, who was later joined by The Young Bucks to take out Omega.

Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager addressed the spot from Dynamite and claimed that it was a little too long.

"The only thing, I think, it was a little too long. But he had to give his speech. But he had to give his speech out. You know, it took 20 minutes, almost 19 minutes to do that. That's a long time to hold an audience without anything happening. He is out there, saying that he had diverticulitis, which is a very dangerous thing to have. I know that. He's not been cleared to wrestle. He wasn't even supposed to be on the show from what I heard him say. And he said they got him advertised so, so he's gotta go, and he went."

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega announced Team AEW versus The Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double or Nothing. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.