The Elite betraying Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite had only one thing wrong, says WWE veteran

There have been some betrayals on AEW programming that got audiences and wrestling veterans talking. Jack Perry, whose return to AEW was sanctioned by The Young Bucks, administered a beatdown to Tony Khan. Just days later, Kenny Omega, returning to AEW Dynamite on May 1, was assaulted by Jack Perry, The Young Bucks, and his former rival Kazuchika Okada.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the spot on the podcast, Storytime with Dutch Mantell, stating that "it was a little too long."

"The only thing, I think, it was a little too long. But he had to give his speech. But he had to give his speech out. You know, it took 20 minutes, almost 19 minutes to do that. That's a long time to hold an audience without anything happening. He is out there, saying that he had diverticulitis, which is a very dangerous thing to have. I know that. He's not been cleared to wrestle. He wasn't even supposed to be on the show from what I heard him say. And he said they got him advertised so, so he's gotta go, and he went,"

He added:

"He did his part well, only, it just went long. And here come in, who's the blonde-headed Japanese guy they got, The Bucks? He came in, and then little b***hole elephant boy came in and hit him in the head and did all kinds of stuff, and then here come The Bucks again, almost like they did last week and they were trying to give... I keep calling him Elephant Boy, Like, why did you do this? And then they straighten him up, it's almost the same thing they did last week, with Tony Khan" [From 00:34 to 01:53]

Jeff Jarret wants to smash a guitar on AEW President Tony Khan

Several wrestlers have spoken about the spots that saw both Khan and Kenny Omega being beaten down by The Elite. And Jeff Jarrett, popular for his legendary guitar-hitting spots, has said he's open to hitting AEW President with a guitar.

Speaking to Conrad Thompson about the spot on his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Double J said:

"The definition of a good deal in the professional wrestling industry is a win, win, win. There are three components. You have the protagonist side, you have the antagonist side or the heel and the babyface. You got to have talent and got to mix it all together (...) but the biggest one of them all has to be the fans. And you just described, for those who hate Tony, it's a win. For those who love Tony, it's a big a** win for The Last Outlaw. Book it!"

Whether AEW Creative will add more people to this feud remains to be seen. However, as things stand, these recent developments have got people talking about All Elite Wrestling again.