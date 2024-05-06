After The Young Bucks and The Elite, legendary AEW star wants to beat up Tony Khan... with weapons

Tony Khan being attacked by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks on AEW TV has opened up numerous storyline possibilities for the company. A WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed the idea of potentially assaulting Khan as part of an on-screen angle.

The name in question is Jeff Jarrett. He is among the biggest heels in pro wrestling and is known for brutally attacking his rivals with guitars in AEW. On a recent edition of the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Double J was asked whether he would be open to assaulting the All Elite Wrestling CEO with his iconic weapon.

The WWE Hall of Famer said a potential beatdown angle between him and Khan would be a massive success. Jarrett further asked the creative team to book him in a segment with the 41-year-old.

"The definition of a good deal in the professional wrestling industry is a win, win, win. There are three components. You have the protagonist side, you have the antagonist side or the heel and the babyface. You got to have talent and got to mix it all together (...) but the biggest one of them all has to be the fans. And you just described, for those who hate Tony, it's a win. For those who love Tony, it's a big a** win for The Last Outlaw. Book it!" [4:17 - 4:49]

Besides being an on-screen performer, Jarrett is AEW's Director of Business Development. He combined forces with Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh to take on The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in a hard-hitting match last year. Double J last competed inside the ring on the March 7, 2024, episode of Collision, where his team lost to the House of Black in a Street Fight.

The Young Bucks recently brought Christian Cage back to AEW

Christian Cage was having a fantastic run in AEW as the leader of The Patriarchy and the TNT Champion until March 2024. He lost the gold in a devastating 'I Quit' Match on an episode of Dynamite in Canada and took a break from in-ring action. On a recent episode of the Wednesday night program, The Young Bucks brought him back to the company.

In a recent promo, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland criticized The Young Bucks for attacking Tony Khan, labeling the assault a 'b**ch' move. Reacting to Strickland's comments, the Bucks introduced Christian Cage as the former's opponent for Double or Nothing 2024.

Cage immediately made a statement by attacking the 33-year-old. It remains to be seen whether The Young Bucks will align with The Patriarchy following the move.

