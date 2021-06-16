AEW announces Dynamite Supercard in New York City 

With All Elite Wrestling making its return to live events on the road this summer, AEW President Tony Khan announced on WFAN Sports Radio today that AEW is coming to New York City on Wednesday September 22nd. The event will be held at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, and tickets for this show will go on sale on July 16th.

This event will mark AEW's debut in the NYC area; it will also be their first time running a stadium show. The company has advertised the event as "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam", which should be a Supercard episode for the fans. It promises to be a huge show from the home of the ATP's US Open, which holds nearly 24,000 fans. The arena is considered to be the largest tennis venue in the world.

. @TonyKhan announced this morning on @WFAN660 that @AEW is coming to NYC, Wednesday September 22nd to the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets on sale July 16. More details to follow on #AEW social media. https://t.co/Fp7wvv0rDG pic.twitter.com/rWhWOyUsST — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2021

Given the size of the stadium, All Elite Wrestling could potentially host its largest crowd yet. Tony Khan spoke with the New York Daily News in regards to AEW's first time in New York and shared his thoughts on the occasion.

“No city is more synonymous with wrestling than New York City," sadid Khan. "AEW is a new company and our company is in the business of both embracing tradition and trailblazing, trying to start new traditions and new history.”

This show will be a historic event in several different ways. It could produce the largest crowd in AEW history, and it will also mark the first wrestling event to take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Chris Jericho comments on AEW's debut in New York City

AEW stars are clearly excited about coming to New York City, which has been a mecca in pro wrestling history. Eddie Kingston, Taz, Santana and Ortiz are all from the New York area, and they're likely look forward to performing in front of their hometown fans. Former AEW world champion Chris Jericho has also talked about this move in an interview with the New York Daily News.

"It’s a trumpeting call that AEW is back on the road at the highest of levels," said Jericho. "It’s ready to take control of New York City. It’s a celebration. It’s a victory. We’ll be vindicated as the coolest wrestling company in the world today."

Look this is big for real. I ain't fucking around this is big. I AM COMING HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME wITH @AEW!!!! NY STAND UP! https://t.co/nUOc7AISnZ — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) June 16, 2021

This will surely be a memorable event that will mark one of the biggest shows in AEW's short history. More details on this event will be posted on the company's social media pages and updated here on Sportskeeda Wrestling.

