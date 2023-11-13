AEW announces exciting Jon Moxley match ahead of Full Gear 2023

At AEW's Full Gear on November 18, 2023, Jon Moxley will challenge Orange Cassidy for the International Title. However, days before the upcoming pay-per-view, the Jacksonville-based company announced an exciting Moxley match for the November 15 episode of Dynamite.

Moxley won the International Title from the longest reigning champion, Orange Cassidy, at All Out pay-per-view in September 2023. However, weeks later, he lost the championship to Rey Fenix after suffering a concussion during the title match. The Freshly Squeezed regained his title from Fenix at Title Tuesday last month but recently claimed it didn't feel right holding it as he could not beat Moxley and vowed to beat the 37-year-old at Full Gear.

All Elite Wrestling recently announced a blockbuster tag team match for the AEW Dynamite before the pay-per-view, where Orange Cassidy will team up with the FTW Champion Hook to take on Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta from Blackpool Combat Club. Here's what the company posted on social media:

"THIS WEDNESDAY 11/15 @ToyotaArena | http://AEWTIX.com #AEWDynamite LIVE 8/7c TBS. Days out from defending the #AEW International Title at #AEWFullGear, Champ @orangecassidy teams with FTW Champ @730Hook to take on @JonMoxley & @WheelerYuta!"

AEW Star Jon Moxley gets real about 'belts'

At NJPW Power Struggle, Jon Moxley scored a victory over Great-O-Khan in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Following the main event match for the IWGP United Kingdom Championship between Will Ospreay and Shota Umino, the former AEW World Champion confronted the Aerial Assassin.

During a backstage segment, Jon Moxey talked about the difference between a belt and a championship while taking shots at Ospreay.

"A lot of belts. All kinds of belts, all over the place these days. A lot of motherf*ck*rs walking around with the Western Hemisphere, Asiatic Eastern Time Zone Championship whatever the f*ck. Belts hold up your pants. Championships are forged in the fire of combat, like you saw in the main event tonight. " [H/T: Fightful]

