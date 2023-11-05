Jon Moxley gets real about 'belts' - "A lot of motherf**kers walking around with the Western Hemisphere, Asiatic Eastern Time Zone Championship"

AEW star Jon Moxley recently spoke about title belts while taking a shot at the current IWGP United Kingdom Champion Will Ospreay.

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated The Great-O-Khan in a Falls Count Anywhere match at NJPW Power Struggle and later on supported Shota Umino in his main event match against Will Ospreay for the IWGP United Kingdom Championship.

Ospreay was victorious and when Moxley went to confront him after the match, David Finlay attacked both men. Finlay didn't stop there, as he smashed both the IWGP UK and IWGP US Titles with a hammer.

In a backstag segment at the event, Jon Moxley took a jab at Ospreay while explaining the difference between a belt and a championship:

"A lot of belts. All kinds of belts, all over the place these days. A lot of motherf*ck*rs walking around with the Western Hemisphere, Asiatic Eastern Time Zone Championship whatever the f*ck. Belts hold up your pants. Championships are forged in the fire of combat, like you saw in the main event tonight. " [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star Jon Moxley confronts Will Ospreay

AEW star Jon Moxley has made it clear that he's coming for the IWGP United Kingdom Champion Will Ospreay.

Speaking backstage at NJPW Power Struggle, the former AEW World Champion stated the following:

"Belts hold up your pants. Championships are forged in the fire of combat, like you saw in the main event tonight. I've gone to a lot of trouble, I've gone through hell for that United States Championship. Will Ospreay can call it whatever he wants, but I don't really care about who has what belt and this and that. The thing with the hammer and David Finlay. Years ago, I sat at a bar with Fit Finlay and he told me his son was going to get into wrestling and he was going to send him to the New Japan Dojo to do it the right way, to learn the right way. I guess that worked out for him. Doing things the right way. Coming after the biggest, meanest motherf*ck*rs in the room, myself and Will Ospreay. Wrestle Kingdom will be your final lesson. Will Ospreay, we both knew this was coming. After last time, I watch that video over and over. I saw you kick out. I was there. I know you had a little left. Wrestle Kingdom, I'm going to make sure I take everything you have left." [H/T: Fightful]

