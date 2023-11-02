WWE veteran believes there could be conflict between Jon Moxley and top AEW star

Jon Moxley has dominated the AEW roster for quite some time, as he has defeated many top names in the promotion. However, could his next big feud come from within the Blackpool Combat Club?

The BCC has burnt through many stables in AEW, even going so far as to influence Wheeler Yuta to abandon The Best Friends and join them. They recently turned heel and have been targeting numerous major stars. But did Moxley go too far with his actions on this week's Dynamite?

On the latest episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray pointed out that Claudio Castagnoli didn't seem pleased with Jon Moxley after he attacked Orange Cassidy post-match.

"Claudio was giving Mox an interesting look after that match (…) I was like: 'Is Claudio taking exception to this?' I don’t know. Is there a little dissension? Did we see a seed of dissension in the BCC? Remains to be seen." (08:29 onward)

Castagnoli recently praised Orange Cassidy, which could be why he ended up being upset with Moxley after he assaulted the star. However, would it be enough to cause conflict between the stablemates? Only time will tell.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Bully Ray criticized a sequence in a recent AEW Dynamite match

While the WWE Hall of Famer praised what could be a significant brewing storyline, he also highlighted a potential issue with Cassidy's bout against Castagnoli.

In the same chat, Bully Ray said the AEW International Champion shouldn't have slipped his way out of Claudio Castagnoli's Sleeper Hold.

"Once that sleeper was hooked, I was wondering how they were gonna get out of it or if Claudio was gonna put him to sleep, and then Orange did the hands-in-the-pockets spot. I enjoyed the spot at the beginning. It’s levity. I love levity even in the most serious of matches, but I don’t think I can buy it at that moment in time." (05:57 onward)

It seems like issues between The Best Friends and Blackpool Combat Club are far from over. However, in light of Castagnoli's unenthusiastic response to Jon Moxley's beatdown, could the stablemates part ways?

