Claudio Castagnoli's recent AEW match surprisingly called out for being unrealistic

Claudio Castagnoli is a major fan-favorite star and the fan outcry about his booking since his WWE days has been very loud. However, according to wrestling veteran Bully Ray, Claudio's recent match wasn't something he could "buy."

The Swiss Superman made his debut during the inaugural AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He quickly aligned himself with the Blackpool Combat Club and has since captured gold while signed to the promotion.

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray pointed out how Claudio Castagnoli is one of the strongest guys in pro wrestling, and questioned the Sleeper Hold spot in his recent match with Orange Cassidy.

"Once that sleeper was hooked, I was wondering how they were gonna get out of it or if Claudio was gonna put him to sleep, and then Orange did the hands-in-the-pockets spot. I enjoy the spot at the beginning, it’s levity, I love levity even in the most serious of matches but I don’t think I can buy it at that moment in time." (05:57 onward).

Claudio Castagnoli recently discussed new merch ideas the Blackpool Combat Club has had, and how someone recently suggested that they incorporate fairytale characters into a new shirt.

Claudio Castagnoli claims he's a major fan of Orange Cassidy

While the two men went toe-to-toe last night, Castagnoli has garnered a level of respect for Cassidy much as Bryan Danielson had for Wheeler Yuta. There might be a ton of heat between their factions, but the Swiss Superman had good things to say about Orange Cassidy.

In an interview with Sporf, Claudio praised Orange Cassidy and the match he had with Jon Moxley.

“I think he’s come a really long way and I think people kind of see it for what he is now. He’s just a modern version of a classic good guy, you know? And to see that match with him and Jon after, you know, he defended that International Title for so long and put it onto a level that the fans would accept it to main event the pay-per-view, no questions asked.” (H/T: Sporf)

Additionally, Claudio Castagnoli claimed that he and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club watched the match between Cassidy and Moxley together, and all the men cheered.

