Blackpool Combat Club member reveals outlandish idea pitched on faction's private group chat

The Blackpool Combat Club is known for being one of the most aggressively violent, bloodthirsty factions in professional wrestling today. However, fans may gain a different perspective after finding out what the quartet really chats about behind closed doors.

Claudio Castagnoli shed some light on this when he spoke to SPORF about a recent discussion the Blackpool Combat Club had on their WhatsApp group chat:

“We were talking the other day in our group chat, about a new Blackpool Combat Club shirt. And I think we want to have a slogan, like 'Be Violent', but then have like a fairy or something on it, like from a cartoon or from a children's book or something.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Evidently, there is somewhat of a soft side to these hardened, gritty professional wrestlers.

"We don't need more skulls on our shirts and blood and stuff. Let's have something fun paired with something that's completely, completely different. There would be a Tinkerbell-type thing and then 'Be Violent.' I think that would be brilliant."

The Blackpool Combat Club aims to make each other better

The Blackpool Combat Club regularly makes a big deal about improving each other's abilities as wrestlers on AEW programming. It seems as though this is not just a gimmick.

Further elaborating on the faction's private group chat conversations, Claudio Castagnoli shared the following:

"But I feel that's how we again, flesh out ideas. We run them across each other. That's how we all compete with each other because we're still trying to make each other better. So, you know, that's the fun part of being part of the BCC. We run stuff by each other and like, 'Hey, what do you think of this? Oh, that's cool, okay, cool, let's do that.'”

Thus far, the group has been a massive success, and there looks to be a lot left in store. The faction will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in AEW for quite some time, and it's great to see them have a bit of fun in the process.