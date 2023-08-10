Claudio Castagnoli crosses all limits! Removes AEW star's mask

Claudio Castagnoli and the Blackpool Combat Club pulled out another heel antic and disrespected The Lucha Brothers following the conclusion of their match.

This match tonight featured Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix, the Lucha Brothers, taking on Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club in tag team action.

To end the match, Claudio Castagnoli grabbed and pulled off the mask of Penta which caused the distraction. This helped Jon Moxley to roll him up for a three-count and the victory. The BCC then launched an assault on the luchadors, as Castagnoli put on Penta's mask and started mocking him.

Taking off a luchador's mask was a sign of disrespect, as they hold their mask to the utmost importance. Castagnoli topped that by not only removing it forcefully but putting it on and mocking the luchadors while attacking them.

The BCC set their sights on the Death Triangle after PAC turned on them at Blood and Guts. Now that they have gotten the best of the Lucha Brothers and with the former NXT Champion being sidelined, the BCC have succeeded.

