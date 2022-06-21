AEW's Wheeler Yuta talks the potential of bringing more members to the Blackpool Combat Club

AEW star Wheeler Yuta has opened up about the possibility of bringing new members into the popular stable, The Blackpool Combat Club. The young star seems excited at the prospect of beating up newer members in the same vein he was.

Yuta was finally accepted into William Regal's band of brutality on the April 6th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage after a violent war with Jon Moxley. Yuta's tenacity in the bout earned the respect of Regal, Moxley and other BCC member Bryan Danielson.

Since joining the group, Yuta has come into his own and solidified himself as one of the fastest rising stars in AEW, even going so far as to represent the BCC in the "Best of the Super Juniors" tournament for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

But who is next to be initiated in violence by the BCC? Speaking with Brandon Walker on "Rasslin'" with Barstool Sports, Wheeler Yuta stated that while he is looking forward to beating people up, his rank in the group means he can't make any of the important decisions:

“So as a junior member they kind of leave me out of the recruiting, but that first part [Brandon] said where we are going to go out and beat up more people, that’s certainly going to happen.” [9:01-9:08]

Sitic #YUTASZN🌸 @SiticEye Wrestlers can learn a lot from Wheeler YUTA. Forget the wrestlin, the moveset, the promo skills. Just the AURA. You can feel the energy when his theme hits, when he comes out, the crowd is glued to him. It's special. He comes out and everyone knows "Oh yh he is THAT guy." Wrestlers can learn a lot from Wheeler YUTA. Forget the wrestlin, the moveset, the promo skills. Just the AURA. You can feel the energy when his theme hits, when he comes out, the crowd is glued to him. It's special. He comes out and everyone knows "Oh yh he is THAT guy."

When asked about the pecking order in the club, Yuta was happy to admit that he is at the bottom of the food chain at the time of writing.

“I think there’s three [ranks] , it’s [William] Regal, then [Jon] Mox and Bryan [Danielson] together and then me.” [9:17-9:22]

Wheeler Yuta will represent the Blackpool Combat Club at Forbidden Door

With Jon Moxley fighting for the Interim AEW World Championship and Bryan Danielson looking to be on the shelf for the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Wheeler Yuta gets the opportunity to do the club proud on June 26th.

Yuta will team up with Eddie Kingston and NJPW star (and former personal whipping boy of Moxley) Shota Umino to take on the team of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and NJPW's Minoru Suzuki.

The trios match will be the first time Yuta gets to mix it up in the ring with either Jericho or Suzuki; however, it will be the second time he will be in the ring with Guevara, with the first time coming at the 2021 Fyter Fest.

The Forbidden Door event is quickly approaching, with a lot of high profile matches still to be added. But what will happen when AEW and NJPW collide on pay-per-view? Stay tuned to both promotions to see the action play out.

Please credit "Rasslin'" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

