Top star calls out Jon Moxley; issues challenge for a major title match

Following the events of Power Struggle 2023, Will Ospreay claimed that he would face Jon Moxley and David Finlay at Wrestle Kingdom 18 for a new NJPW title.

At the recently concluded pay-per-view, The Aerial Assassin successfully defended his IWGP UK Championship against Shota Umino. At one point in the match, Umino's long-time mentor, Moxley, showed up to cheer him up. Mox was also in action at the show, as he defeated Great-O-Khan earlier in the night.

After the clash, Ospreay and the former WWE Champion had an intense face-off, which was soon interrupted by David Finlay, who took out both of them. Later, in a backstage interview, Will Ospreay stated that he would face Jon Moxley and Finlay in a three-way match at Wrestle Kingdom 18 for the IWGP Intercontinental Title.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the 30-year-old added that if NJPW couldn't bring back the Intercontinental Title, which has been merged with the IWGP World Title, the triple threat clash would be for a new championship. While the match hasn't been confirmed by NJPW yet, it could be made official in the coming weeks.

Jon Moxley is also gearing up for a match at AEW Full Gear 2023

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley made his return following his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate's loss to Orange Cassidy. Later in the show, Moxley challenged Cassidy for his International Championship at Full Gear 2023.

The two even competed at All Out 2023, where Moxley captured the International Title from Cassidy. However, the former AEW Champion soon lost the gold to Rey Fenix, only for Orange Cassidy to take back the title mere days later.

Expand Tweet

If the quality of their title clash at All Out 2023 is anything to go by, the two performers could possibly steal the show come November 18.

Are you excited to see Moxley and Will Ospreay possibly share the ring at Wrestle Kingdom 18? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here