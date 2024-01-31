 AEW announces first-ever match for this week's Dynamite

AEW has confirmed another match for this week's Dynamite live from New Orleans, LA, as the chase for the World Championship heats up.

Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page are currently the top contenders for Samoa Joe and his World Championship, but no title match has been announced as of yet. However, Page and Swerve are set for a Dealer's Choice series on Wednesday after last week's wins over Penta El Zero Miedo and Jeff Hardy, respectively.

Strickland has chosen Toa Liona as Hangman's opponent for Dynamite. This will be their first-ever singles match and Liona's singles debut on Tony Khan's flagship TV show.

"@Swerveconfident has picked #HangmanAdamPage’s opponent for TOMORROW on #AEW Dynamite - making his #AEW debut singles debut, it will be #MogulEmbassy’s @ToaLiona!" the company wrote.

Expand Tweet

Liona has worked numerous multi-man matches on Dynamite. He lost to QT Marshall and The Blade on the now-canceled Dark series in 2021 and 2022 and lost to Claudio Castagnoli in a Collision dark match last November, but this will be the Dynamite debut for the 32-year-old.

It appears Hangman will announce Strickland's opponent live on Dynamite.

Loaded AEW Dynamite card for New Orleans return

AEW will return to UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana, this week for the latest build to the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

Tony Khan previously announced Jeff Hardy vs. Jon Moxley in their first-ever singles match and first match inside the All Elite ring. The women's division will be highlighted by Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie, with Women's World Champion Toni Storm on commentary.

ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher will be in non-title action this week as he faces Chris Jericho. This will be another first-time-ever bout. The Dealer's Choice matches between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will see Hangman face Toa Liona while Swerve goes up against an opponent to be chosen.

Expand Tweet

The company will also tape Friday's Rampage in New Orleans. The only match announced as of now is Private Party vs. Top Flight, but several CMLL stars will also be featured. Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Hechicero, and Volador Jr. are advertised.

What is your bold prediction for this week's Dynamite? Who should challenge Samoa Joe next? Sound off in the comments below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here