"Swerve on his Legend Killer run" - Twitter erupts as former WWE Champion is expected to make his return for AEW to face Strickland

Wrestling fans shared their reactions to the potential AEW return of a former WWE Champion in a match against Swerve Strickland.

Strickland is one of the fastest-rising stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion. On the Homecoming 2024 episode of Dynamite, Swerve confronted newly-crowned AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and vowed to defeat him for the company's top belt.

However, Hangman Adam Page interrupted the former NXT North American Champion and declared his intention to reclaim the title as well. Both stars have been feuding since September 2023. They battled twice, and Swerve got the upper hand on both occasions.

Following the return of the ranking system in 2024, both men have started their year with perfect records. On January 24, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Hangman Page defeated Penta El Zero M, and Swerve Strickland overcame Jeff Hardy.

The latter interrupted Page during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, who would announce that the two stars would be in Dealer's Choice matches the coming week and that both of them would choose the other's opponent.

On the January 27 edition of Collision, Strickland informed Page that he would face Moghul Embassy's Toa Liona. Hangman, in response, shared that he would not reveal the name of Swerve's opponent for next week and that the latter would have to wait till Dynamite to find out who it would be.

However, Hangman's choice of words seemed to reference former WWE and ECW World Champion Rob Van Dam.

Fans on X reacted variously to the possibility of a bout between Strickland and Mr. Monday Night - many voicing their excitement at the prospect of the matchup, while others criticized it on account of Van Dam's age.

RVD was last seen in AEW on October 25, 2023, in the episode of Dynamite. He teamed up with FTW Champion HOOK to defeat John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order.

AEW star broke silence after losing to Swerve Strickland on Dynamite

A top AEW star shared his thoughts after suffering defeat at the hands of Swerve Strickland on Dynamite.

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy took on Strickland in a singles match on the January 24 episode of Dynamite. The bout was very competitive, resulting in the former NXT star defeating the Charismatic Enigma.

Taking to Instagram, Hardy shared his thoughts after his loss, thanking his fans for their support while also hinting at an imminent change.

"ThankYouSavannah,GA.& TWTWW the dimension of #AEWDynamite tonight. Things are gonna change…I can feel it.I can’t believe @Swerveconfident thought about breaking my painting limb tonight.But I have 2…because he did. Don’t speak if you can’t improve the silence- Don’t lie if you can’t absorb the truth," wrote Jeff Hardy.

Check out Hardy's post below:

Jeff, his brother Matt Hardy, and their new partner Mark Briscoe have also considered going after Trios gold. The Brethren defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade in their first outing on Rampage.

