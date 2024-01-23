Matt Hardy reveals the real reason for The Hardy Boyz forming new faction with AEW star

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have formed a new faction with an AEW star. The superstar is none other than one half of the Briscoe Brothers, Mark Briscoe. Matt recently revealed the real reason why The Hardy Boyz joined hands with Briscoe.

The new faction is called The Brethren. The faction was formed on the January 5 episode of AEW Rampage. During the episode, The Hardyz teamed up with Mark Briscoe to go up against The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian and ended up defeating them.

During the latest edition of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar discussed why he formed The Brethren with Mark Briscoe.

“We look great together, and I like Mark a lot as a pro wrestler and as a person. We are very graciously allowing him to be our trio's partner. I would love to give Mark Briscoe the international superstar experience, that's what they call it; the rub,” Matt said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy talks about Mark Briscoe's performance in the 2023 AEW Continental Classic

During the interview, Matt Hardy also touched upon the subject of Mark's efforts in the 2023 Continental Classic. Mark won only won match while losing the other four in the tournament.

"We spoke to Mark. He had a really hard, difficult, challenging time in the Continental Classic, so I thought we could lift his spirits, put him in a six-man tag with us, and go out there. Maybe we can procure some trios gold down the road," he said.

Mark spent most of his wrestling career alongside his late brother Jay Briscoe, creating a name for themselves in the pro wrestling tag team division. But Jay's sudden death in January last year forced Mark to embark on his wrestling journey alone.

Now Mark has aligned himself with The Hardys putting the trios division on notice.

What do you think about the newly formed faction? Let us know in the comment section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.