"Things are gonna change" - Jeff Hardy breaks silence after crushing loss on AEW Dynamite 

Wrestling legend Jeff Hardy has sent a message after his loss against Swerve Strickland on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The charismatic wrestler was in action against Strickland on the Wednesday night show. The two performers brought the house down in a memorable back-and-forth affair. However, in the end, it was the Mogul Embassy member that came on top.

This marked Jeff Hardy's second consecutive loss in singles action following his match against Darby Allin at last week's AEW Rampage, where he also fell short.

Following Dynamite, the former WWE Champion took to Instagram to share a message. Apart from thanking his supporters, Hardy hinted at a "change."

"ThankYouSavannah,GA.& TWTWW the dimension of #AEWDynamite tonight. Things are gonna change…I can feel it.I can’t believe @Swerveconfident thought about breaking my painting limb tonight.But I have 2…because he did. Don’t speak if you can’t improve the silence- Don’t lie if you can’t absorb the truth," wrote Jeff Hardy.

Matt Hardy wants to win a title with Jeff Hardy in AEW

A few days back on his Extreme Life with Matt Hardy podcast, Matt expressed his desire to become the AEW Trios Champion alongside his brother Jeff and former ROH Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe.

Matt Hardy added that Mark and his late brother Jay Briscoe were big fans of The Hardyz, and as such, it would be great if he and Jeff got to team with Mark.

“The Brethren formed last week, and I hope Mark likes the name. I just came up with it on the spot. That’s pretty much a shoot, pretty much reality. Mark and Jay, their favorite tag team, before they got into wrestling, were The Hardys. So without The Hardys, you don’t get The Briscoes. So I figured it was a kind thing to do. We spoke to Mark. He had a really hard, difficult, challenging time in the Continental Classic, so I thought we could lift his spirits, put him in a six-man tag with us, and go out there. Maybe we can procure some trios gold down the road. We look great together, and I like Mark. I like Mark a lot as a pro wrestler and as a person. So we are very graciously allowing him to be our trios partner," Hardy said.

Mark Briscoe teamed up with Matt and Jeff Hardy on the 3rd January episode of AEW Rampage, where they defeated Kip Sabian and The Butcher and The Blade.

