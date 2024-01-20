Matt Hardy pitches to win AEW Trios Titles with Jeff Hardy and a surprising name

Matt Hardy has revealed his plan to win the AEW Trios Championships with Jeff Hardy and a surprising name from the roster.

Matt revealed on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy that the he and his brother Jeff were looking to team up with Mark Briscoe, one half of the legendary Briscoe Brothers. The former IMPACT World Champion spoke about the formation of their trio, which has been christened the Brethren. Hardy claimed that the name of the group is anchored in reality, referencing the fact that the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions were deeply inspired and influenced by the former Team Xtreme.

The Sensei of Mattitude also spoke on Mark Briscoe's efforts in the 2023 Continental Classic, alluding to the Sussex County Chicken losing all but one of his matches in the Gold League side of the tournament. Hardy suggested that the Brethren could potentially acquire gold in the trios division of AEW, which he claimed could raise Briscoe's spirits, before reaffirming his respect for the latter.

“The Brethren formed last week, and I hope Mark likes the name. I just came up with it on the spot. That’s pretty much a shoot, pretty much reality. Mark and Jay, their favorite tag team, before they got into wrestling, were The Hardys. So without The Hardys, you don’t get The Briscoes. So I figured it was a kind thing to do. We spoke to Mark. He had a really hard, difficult, challenging time in the Continental Classic, so I thought we could lift his spirits, put him in a six-man tag with us, and go out there. Maybe we can procure some trios gold down the road. We look great together, and I like Mark. I like Mark a lot as a pro wrestler and as a person. So we are very graciously allowing him to be our trios partner," Hardy said. [H/T, Fightful]

The Brethren teamed up for the first time on AEW Rampage, defeating Kip Sabian and the Butcher and the Blade. On the January 12 episode of the same show, The Hardys formally announced their decision to team with Briscoe in pursuit of the Trios Championships in a backstage interview.

AEW announces the return of former WWE Champion

AEW has announced the return of one of its top stars and a former WWE Champion on social media.

On their official handle on X, AEW revealed the return of former World Champion Jon Moxley in the upcoming January 20 episode of Collision, emanating from St. Louis, Missouri. This appearance will mark the first appearance of the Purveyor of Violence since his clash against Eddie Kingston at Worlds End 2023.

Moxley became the finalist on the Gold League side of the Continental Classic tournament after defeating Switchblade Jay White and Swerve Strickland in a triple threat match. He faced the Mad King in the finals at the pay-per-view to decide the inaugural AEW Continental Championship. Kingston was victorious in the contest, defeating Moxley in an upset win. The two men hugged after the match in a celebration of their friendship and of Kingston's long-overdue success.

