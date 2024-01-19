AEW announces former WWE Champion’s return 

AEW has announced that a former multi-time WWE Champion will make his return to this week's edition of Collision in St.Louis, Missouri.

The champion is none other than Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence was last seen competing on television programming as a part of the Continental Classic. He had displayed an excellent showing in the entire tournament as a part of the Gold League and even made it to the finals.

However, it was Eddie Kingston from the Blue League who emerged victorious over Moxley at the Worlds End pay-per-view to become the first-ever All Elite Triple Crown Champion.

The company took to X to announce the return of Jon Moxley at this Saturday's Collision following that crushing defeat at the hands of Kingston.

"THIS SATURDAY! #AEWCollision @ChaifetzArena | St Louis, MO LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | TNT. For the first time since the finals of the Continental Classic Tournament, @JonMoxley makes his return to #AEW THIS SATURDAY on Collision!"

Jon Moxley was praised as a locker room leader by a current AEW Champion

Jon Moxley became a part of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 following his exit from WWE. Since then, he has been a cornerstone for the Jacksonville-based promotion, building it brick by brick and making it a direct competitor to the global juggernaut.

Moreover, current International Champion Orange Cassidy, who, despite being engaged in a heated rivalry with him in 2023, had massive words of praise for the former WWE Champion, labeling him as a locker-room leader during an interview with Adrian Hernandez.

"Jon Moxley is a leader for AEW, and I think a lot of people look to Jon Moxley for leadership. I am, too, like Jon Moxley, a person that leads by example, and I saw the example that he was setting, and I was like, 'You know, I want to do that.'"

With Jon Moxley set to return after a huge setback, it would interesting to see what he has in store to unleash upon the All Elite audience moving forward.

