"I am forever in his debt" - Top champion shares heartfelt words for AEW star Jon Moxley

A top star and titleholder in AEW shared his appreciation for another major cornerstone of the champion and former world champion, Jon Moxley.

In a recent conversation with Adrian Hernandez, International Champion Orange Cassidy praised the Purveyor of Violence and hailed him as a leader for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The King of Sloth Style complimented Moxley for his exemplary work and influence in AEW and discussed how he wanted to set a similar example.

"Jon Moxley is a leader for AEW and I think a lot of people look to Jon Moxley for leadership. I am too, like Jon Moxley, a person that leads by example and I saw the example that he was setting and I was like, 'You know, I want to do that," said Cassidy.

Cassidy's highly praised first run as the International Champion was brought to an end by Moxley in an intense match at All Out 2023. Freshly Squeezed regained his championship by defeating Rey Fenix at Full Gear 2023. He later faced the Ace of the World in a rematch for the title and retained it.

Affirming the inimitable nature of Moxley's contributions to AEW as a leader, Cassidy also voiced his gratitude to the former WWE star for bringing out a different side of his character.

Notably, the feud saw Cassidy unleash a more physical style of wrestling against the BCC member, which departed from his blase gimmick.

"I try. I try, but no one can be Jon Moxley because there is no (other) Jon Moxley. I am forever in his debt for him changing and bringing out this version of me that is clearly a better version because I still have [AEW International Title]," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Cassidy's latest match saw him successfully defend the International Championship against Dante Martin on the first episode of Dynamite in 2024.

Undisputed Kingdom member sets his sights on top AEW champion

A member of the newly established stable, the Undisputed Kingdom, has declared his target in his quest to win a championship goal in 2024.

Roderick Strong, who recently helped his best friend Adam Cole take out former AEW World Champion MJF alongside Wardlow and the Kingdom, appears to have set his sights on the International Championship and its current holder, Orange Cassidy.

In an Instagram story, The Messiah of the Backbreaker shared a picture of the Freshly Squeezed champion, identifying him as his target, confirming Adam Cole's announcement from the recent episode of Dynamite.

Check out a screenshot of Strong's Instagram story below:

Roderick Strong targets International Champion Orange Cassidy

Other members of the Undisputed Kingdom have their own goals to pursue. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven hold the ROH World Tag Team Championship, and Wardlow is expected to chase Samoa Joe's World Championship - though he is also expected to forfeit the title to Adam Cole when the time comes.

Will Roderick Strong snatch the International Championship from Orange Cassidy? Let us know in the comments below!

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here