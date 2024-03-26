AEW announces former WWE name as its Chief Operating Officer (COO)

AEW's Tony Khan has been doing a tremendous job of signing up talent for AEW. He has signed some of the biggest names, and they have given him the biggest pops - be it Ric Flair, Adam Copeland, or Mercedes Mone.

In another signing move, Khan has signed Kosha Irby as the COO of the Jacksonville-based company. The announcement made its way online quickly, and details of the press release say that Irby will oversee strategic planning of aspects ranging from live events to consumer products.

Expand Tweet

Irby has an impressive resume and has held the position of Regional Director, Live Events at WWE from 2011 to 2018.

AEW has been called out by Vince Russo for Darby Allin's booking

Tony Khan has taken a lot of flak for his booking and the recent spot where Darby Allin launched himself from a ladder through plate glass has raised concerns among fans and veterans of the business.

Vince Russo, the mind behind some of the most iconic storylines of WCW, recently launched into a tirade and compared Khan's way of working to Vince McMahon's. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo had some fiery comments:

"That really is how clueless Tony Khan is. I always hate to go back to this, we'll go back to this till the day we die. If it's Vince McMahon, Vince is looking at Darby Allin as a talent who's making him money. So, Vince would not want him to do, especially, 'there's a pay-per-view coming up, we got big plans for you, Vince would have that conversation with you. Like, bro, I am banking on you to make... like, that's not even in Tony Khan's head,'" he said.

He then compared Khan to McMahon:

"I don't know if it's because he's [Tony Khan] a billionaire. Vince was a billionaire, but he was still in the game to make money. Tony isn't even thinking.' Okay, if Darby dives off a 20-foot ladder and goes through a pane of glass into the concrete, you know what bro, he might be out for the six'... he's not even thinking that." [From 01:28 to 02:38]

Currently, it looks like Khan and his company, AEW, can do nothing right by the icons of wrestling. It remains to be seen if that will ever change.

Poll : Should Tony Khan look at getting more former WWE talent to AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion