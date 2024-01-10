AEW to bring on former WWE executive after departure of several top-level employees - Reports

AEW could be set to hire a new top-level executive amid the departure of several key staffers. According to a recent report, the company is bringing in Kosha Irby, who previously acted as Regional Director of Live Events for WWE.

All Elite Wrestling saw the departures of Rafael Morffi and Dana Massie at the end of 2023, potentially opening major gaps in their executive pool. Morffi served as AEW's Vice President of Live Events from June 2019, while Massie – who is married to The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson – had been the Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer since the company's founding.

According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW have been notified that the company is bringing in Kosha Irby. The report notes that Irby could potentially take on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Expand Tweet

Irby served as Regional Director of Live Events in WWE for almost seven years, from August 2011 to June 2018. The University of Memphis graduate has worked extensively in live events and marketing, and his experience in the professional wrestling industry will undoubtedly be valuable to AEW.

Matt Jackson cleared up rumors about Dana Massie's AEW departure

When All Elite Wrestling was founded in January 2019, Matt and Nick Jackson – together with Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega – signed on as Executive Vice Presidents.

Dana Massie, who was a key player in the Young Bucks' merchandising throughout their careers, was hired as the Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer.

Dana's departure from the company generated plenty of speculation among fans, with many wondering whether she was leaving of her own accord. Matt Jackson took to Instagram late last month to clear the air with a heartfelt tribute to his wife:

"End of an era. You were in the first conversations, when this was all only an idea. One of the main builders of our empire. Always positive in at times was a thankless job. Glad you got to do it all, and leave on your terms, by your own choice. It's been fun working with you. See you at dinner," wrote Jackson.

You can check out Matt's Instagram Story here.

Do you think Kosha Irby is a good hire for All Elite Wrestling? What changes are you hoping to see in the company in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below!