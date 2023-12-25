Matt Jackson clears speculation on his wife's departure from AEW

AEW is undergoing a top-level overhaul, with several major names set to leave the promotion at the end of the year. The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson has now commented on the departure of his wife, Dana Massie, from the company.

On the heels of QT Marshall's departure, recent reports have indicated that both Vice President of Live Events Rafael Morffi and Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Dana Massie are finishing up as well. Massie is the wife of AEW EVP Matt Jackson and had a major hand in founding the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Since the reports surfaced, rumors have circulated that Tony Khan might be "cleaning house" and getting rid of underperforming employees. Matt Jackson has now cleared up much of this speculation with a post to his Instagram Stories.

In the post, the Young Buck paid tribute to his wife, emphasizing how important she was in the early stages of AEW's founding. He also noted that she was leaving the company on her own terms:

"End of an era. You were in the first conversations, when this was all only an idea. One of the main builders of our empire. Always positive in at times was a thankless job. Glad you got to do it all, and leave on your terms, by your own choice. It's been fun working with you. See you at dinner," wrote Jackson.

Matt Jackson pays tribute to his wife

AEW's Vice President of Live Events is also on his way out

While Dana Massie's departure is major news, she's not the only executive set to leave All Elite Wrestling. Reports surfaced this week that AEW's Vice President of Live Events, Rafael Morffi, is also finishing up with the company.

Morffi has overseen the company's live event booking since shortly after it was founded in 2019. He is a seasoned veteran in television production and live events, having previously worked for both WWE and TNA in a similar capacity.

According to recent reports, Rafael Morffi is expected to finish up by the end of this year and pursue other opportunities in 2024.

