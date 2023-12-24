Matt Jackson’s wife set for AEW exit - Reports

The wife of one-half of the Young Bucks, Matt Jackson, is set to depart AEW following her role as the Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of the promotion.

Alongside her husband, she has been with the company since its humble beginnings. It is common knowledge that Matt Jackson and his brother Nick also hold positions within the company as Executive Vice Presidents. In the ring, the duo stands as former Tag Team Champions and the inaugural World Trios Champions with Kenny Omega.

Fightful Select and Raj Giri, the founder of WrestlingInc. were the first to report Dana Massie's departure from AEW. Specific details regarding her departure have yet to be disclosed.

Expand Tweet

The Young Bucks are currently on a hiatus in AEW

Matt and Nick Jackson have not appeared since their loss to the Golden Jets at Full Gear more than a month ago. This was all intentional, as the duo were revealed to be taking some time off.

Last month on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that there was a plan within the promotion to keep the Young Bucks off TV for the time being. Their absence would let other storylines and other characters have the spotlight while building up the anticipation for their returns as heels.

There won't be a set time frame for this hiatus, and it seems they need to assess the situation before pulling the trigger and bringing the Bucks back into the fray.

Expand Tweet

Dana Massie joins several other key names backstage as the recent departures from the promotion. While the reasons for their exit are not being disclosed, it seems that AEW management has been actively making changes to its staff in different areas.

What are your thoughts on another name leaving All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here