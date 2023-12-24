Another name expected to depart AEW - Reports

The changes continue for AEW as 2023 draws close, with multiple names leaving the company. On the heels of QT Marshall's departure, a new report has revealed that the Jacksonville-based promotion might also be losing its Vice President of Live Events, Rafael Morffi.

While it's natural for changes in personnel to take place within young companies, All Elite Wrestling seems to have lost several high-ranking names lately. Former EVP Cody Rhodes famously jumped to WWE early last year, while the company's CLO, Megha Parekh, has reportedly taken a step back to focus on her duties with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rafael Morffi is a seasoned veteran in marketing and entertainment, having served as the president of Signature Move Productions, a firm specializing in television production and live events, for more than seven years. He has also worked as a senior director for live events in both WWE and TNA.

According to Fightful Select, Morffi is expected to finish up with the company at the end of this year. Fightful notes that while the news of his departure has circulated around the wrestling business, it seemingly hasn't been discussed much backstage within the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

QT Marshall recently finished up with AEW

Among the names that have left AEW recently, QT Marshall's departure surprised many. The 38-year-old has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion nearly since its founding and was often present in Cody Rhodes' entourage.

Marshall had expressed frustration with his position in the company, revealing that he wanted to play a bigger role as a character and in-ring talent on television. With Tony Khan seemingly utilizing him mostly in backstage roles, Marshall decided to leave AEW and seek his fortune elsewhere.

QT Marshall's contract reportedly doesn't expire until January 2024, but recent reports revealed that he has already finished up with the company and hasn't been present backstage for several weeks.

Marshall is a co-owner of The Nightmare Factory wrestling school alongside Cody Rhodes. Only time will tell if he follows Cody's path to WWE, but he's certain to be fielding offers as soon as next month.

What do you think about Rafael Morffi departing AEW? Do you think there has been too much turnover in the company recently? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here