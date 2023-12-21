38-year-old star has finished up with AEW - Reports 

A recent report has shed light on an AEW star becoming a free agent weeks after it was confirmed he was set to leave the promotion. The said person is QT Marshall.

Besides his in-ring role, Marshall was also a valuable backstage asset for All Elite Wrestling due to his coaching responsibilities. However, as per rumors, he desired to be featured more prominently on TV. Since this couldn't come to fruition, the 38-year-old performer decided to depart the company after a four-year tenure.

A new update from Fightful Select has indicated that while QT Marshall's contract is due to expire in January, he has already finished up with the Tony Khan-led promotion and hasn't been backstage for any shows in many weeks. Considering how multi-faceted a performer Marshall is, it's safe to assume he won't be short of offers from companies willing to acquire his services.

Red Velvet on QT Marshall's AEW exit

In a recent interview, Red Velvet opened up about QT Marshall parting ways with AEW. She confessed that it was a loss for performers as he was a valuable source of knowledge.

Velvet also spoke about how she went a long way back with Marshall and revealed she messaged him upon learning about his resignation.

"I think him [QT Marshall] leaving AEW is a loss for us talent, but, at the same time, we have to be respectful of people’s decisions, and that’s ultimately what they choose is best for them. I do still think it’s a loss. He has a great mind. I think he’s one of the first people also in my journey with AEW. He was my first point of contact, and the day I got signed, he said to me, ‘It’s time to leave the nest. I’m no longer in charge of you anymore. You’re a full-time talent here’ and I messaged him separately when he did announce his resignation and thanked him because I truly couldn’t have done it without him. He was always very honest with me. He was always just somebody very honest."

Fans would certainly keep an eye out for what lies ahead for Marshall and whether he unites with his friend and former colleague Cody Rhodes in WWE.

