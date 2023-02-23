AEW announces former WWE star's long-awaited return

The wrestling world is buzzing as AEW has announced the long-awaited return of former WWE star and former IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer.

AEW's announcement of Archer's return came just ahead of this Friday's edition of Rampage on TNT, which will see him step back into the ring after a significant gap since his last match. Lance Archer has been out of the spotlight for some time now, leaving fans eager to see him back in action.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Lance's comeback to AEW, especially after his loss to Ricky Starks in the World Title Eliminator Tournament in November 2022. They are hopeful that he will bounce back and regain his position as one of the top stars.

Lance Archer's recent frustration with his lack of ring time has been evident on social media, where he voiced his desire to return and get back to doing what he loves.

The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer @LanceHoyt 51 days since I laced up my boots last!



NOT by choice! 51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!

Although Archer has been wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling, he is excited to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, where he quickly became a fan favorite due to his explosive wrestling style and larger-than-life personality.

The upcoming episode of Rampage will also feature top wrestlers like the Young Bucks and Toni Storm, promising an action-packed evening of entertainment.

Are you excited to see Lance Archer on Rampage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes