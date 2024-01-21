AEW announces former WWE World Heavyweight Champion’s Dynamite return

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is set to return on AEW Dynamite after nearly two months. The name in question is Jeff Hardy.

Over the past few weeks, The Charismatic Enigma has been vocal about the Jacksonville-based promotion not booking him on significant shows and events. Not long ago, he called out AEW in a now-deleted social media post for not being featured on Dynamite.

On this week's episode of Collision, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will compete on Dynamite next week. He is set to face Swerve Strickland in a first-time-ever one-on-one match.

During his last appearance on AEW Dynamite in November 2023, the 46-year-old star teamed up with Brother Zay and Matt Hardy in a losing effort against Action Andretti and Top Flight.

Since then, The Charismatic Enigma has primarily competed on Rampage. On the January 20, 2024, episode of the Friday night show, he lost to Darby Allin in a stellar match.

Besides Strickland vs. Hardy, next week's Dynamite will feature Adam Copeland taking on Minori Suzuki and 'Hangman' Adam Page locking horns with Penta El Zero Miedo.

