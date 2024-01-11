Jeff Hardy seemingly unhappy with AEW booking

Jeff Hardy's years of experience and star power doesn't seem to appeal to AEW, leading to him expressing massive frustration lately.

The Charismatic Enigma and his brother, Matt, collectively known as The Hardys, made a huge impact with their work as a tag team in WWE and other promotions over the years. Moreover, Jeff himself has also reigned as a singles star and won several championships in the process.

He made his debut for AEW back in 2022 but has not been able to replicate similar success as he did in other companies. After being on the sidelines for a while, The Hardys began competing on AEW Rampage in December 2023.

However, that doesn't seem too appealing for Matt and Jeff, considering their status as long-time veterans. Jeff Hardy took to his Instagram account to express his frustrations on being booked on Rampage rather than their flagship show, Dynamite, claiming to be stuck on the show.

"We, 'The Hardys' will not be appearing on this live show called #AEWDynamite. We, 'The Hardys' are stuck in the dimension of 'AEW Rampage.'"

AEW star confirms Jeff Hardy's 'botch' was a planned move

As mentioned before, Jeff Hardy is largely featured on AEW Rampage these days. He, alongside his brother Matt and Mark Briscoe, competed against Butcher and the Blade, and Kip Sabian in a trios match on the January 5th edition of the show.

One spot in the match saw Jeff reportedly botching a corner move as he tried to launch himself through Matt's back. This led to fans calling for the former WWE Champion to hang up the boots for good. But fellow AEW star Jose The Assistant stated on X that it was a planned move.

With Hardys' frustration building over for a month now, it would interesting to watch if AEW President Tony Khan ultimately decides to capitalize on their star power for his main show or not.

